Fashion brand Ted Baker H1 loss widens as virus hits retail sales

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker on Monday posted a bigger half-yearly loss as coronavirus-led restrictions hit store sales, even as the company’s online business registered a strong performance.

The company, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, said pretax loss widened to 39 million pounds ($52.23 million) in the six months ended Aug. 8, from 2.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7467 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)