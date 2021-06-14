Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Retailer Ted Baker posts underlying loss for pandemic-hit 2020

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Upmarket British retailer Ted Baker on Monday reported an underlying loss for the pandemic-hit fiscal 2021 and warned that its first-quarter revenue for the current year fell 20% due to coronavirus restrictions during the period.

The British company, which has had a number of operational and management setbacks over the past two years, reported an underlying pretax loss of 59.2 million pounds ($83.53 million)for the year ended January 30, compared to a 4.8 million pound profit the previous year.

$1 = 0.7088 pounds Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up