FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Retailer Ted Baker's annual profit rises as online sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker on Thursday reported a 12.2 percent rise in its annual pretax profit as online sales surged.

The company, which trades from outlets, standalone showrooms and concessions, said group pretax profit rose to 68.8 million pounds ($97.4 million) for the year ended Jan. 27, from 61.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Retail sales in its UK and Europe business rose 7.7 percent to 301.1 million pounds, while online sales jumped 39.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.