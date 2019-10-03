Ted Baker posts loss, warns on full-year results

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc reported a first-half pretax loss and warned of a slow start to the second-half of the year on Thursday, hurt by unseasonably warm weather, heavy discounting by competitors and weak consumer demand.

The company, which had earlier flagged an “extremely difficult” start to the year, reported a pretax loss of 23 million pounds ($28.27 million), compared to a profit of 24.5 million pounds a year ago, for the six months ended Aug. 10.

Ted Baker said the slower start will hit its full-year performance and cautioned that second-half results would be lower if the hurdles persist.