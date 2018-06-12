FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 6:34 AM / in 24 minutes

Ted Baker revenue up 4 pct on online sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc posted a 4.2 percent increase in revenue for the 19 week period from January 28 to June 9, boosted by online sales.

The company, which made no change to its full-year outlook, said sales from its e-commerce wing rose nearly 34 percent in the period.

Excluding the impact of currency market fluctuations at a time of high volatility in sterling, overall revenue rose 7.5 percent for the period.

Overall retail sales including e-commerce rose just 0.7 percent, strained by unseasonal weather conditions across Europe and the East coast of America earlier this year. Wholesale sales for the period surged 14.2 percent. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

