NZ's Tegel Group receives $309 mln buyout offer from Philippine poultry firm

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Tegel Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it received a NZ$437.8 million ($309.44 million), or NZ$1.23 per share, takeover offer in cash from Philippine broiler complex operator Bounty Fresh Food Inc’s Australian arm.

Bounty would also pay an additional NZ$38,427 for the company’s performance rights shares, Tegel said in a statement, adding that it was also permitted to pay a dividend of NZ$0.041 per ordinary share before the offer closed.