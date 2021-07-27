Teladoc reports bigger quarterly loss

July 27 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health Inc, the largest U.S. telehealth company, on Tuesday reported a bigger second-quarter loss due to higher stock-based compensation expense incurred related to its acquisition of Livongo Health.

Second-quarter net loss attributable to the company widened to $133.8 million, or 86 cents per share, from $25.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)