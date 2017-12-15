UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom to buy Tele2's Dutch business

* Tele2 to receive 190 mln eur, 25 pct stake in T-Mobile NL

* T-Mobile NL to be capitalised with intercompany loan

* Tele2 to book Q4 impairment related to Dutch operations (Adds further details on deal, background)

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Telekom agreed to buy Swedish telecoms operator Tele2’s Dutch business and combine it with its local operator, as it seeks to narrow the gap to rivals KPN and Ziggo.

Tele2 will receive 190 million euros ($224 million) in cash and a 25 percent stake in the enlarged T-Mobile NL, the two companies said on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom had said last month it was open to merging T-Mobile Nederland with the local business of Tele2, or floating the Dutch mobile operator on the stock market.

Analysts have said a merger of T-Mobile and Tele2 in the Netherlands might make sense as the two lie a distant third and fourth place in the Dutch market.

KPN, the former state telecom, has a market share of 43 percent and Ziggo, a joint venture between Vodafone and Liberty Global, has about 30 percent.

T-Mobile Nederland has gained market share in the Netherlands with a mobile-only strategy and aggressive pricing. It has a 21 percent market share, dwarfing Tele2’s 5 percent.

The enlarged T-Mobile NL is expected to be capitalised with an intercompany loan receivable by Deutsche Telekom of around 1.1 billion euros, the two companies said.

Tele2 also said it expected to book an impairment of SEK 1.0-1.5 billion ($118-$178 million) related to its Dutch operations in the fourth quarter, under discontinued operations.