UPDATE 1-Sweden's Tele2 to buy cable TV firm Com Hem

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 has agreed a takeover of cable TV company Com Hem to create a leading integrated connectivity provider, the two firms said on Wednesday.

If approved, the deal will let the new company cross-sell mobile telephony services to Com Hem’s household customers, while Tele2 would add fixed-line connectivity and TV services to its offering.

The merged company will have a fourth-generation (4G) mobile network covering 99.9 percent of Sweden’s population and broadband services reaching almost 60 percent of households, Tele2 said.

Com Hem’s owners will receive a 26.9 percent stake in the merged company and 6.6 billion Swedish crowns ($801.7 million) in cash, valuing its shares at 146 crowns each, a premium of 11.8 percent to Tuesday’s closing price of 130.60 crowns.

The firms expect synergies of around 900 million crowns from the merger within five years, and that the deal will close in the second half of 2018.

Investment company Kinnevik said in a separate statement it will become the top owner of the merged company, holding 27.3 percent of shares and 41.9 percent of votes​.

Kinnevik has also committed to participate in the European Commission’s merger control procedure and is prepared to effect pro-competitive measures if required, to complete the merger, it said.

The merged company’s preliminary combined net sales are approximately 31.8 billion crowns with adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.2 billion crowns for the twelve months ended Sept. 30.