FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 8, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom to offer EU concessions over Dutch deal - source

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will in the coming weeks offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its proposed purchase of Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch business, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Last month, the European Commission set out its concerns about the deal, warning the companies that the combination of the third and fourth players in the Dutch market was likely to result in price increases. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.