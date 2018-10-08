Deutsche Telekom to offer EU concessions over Dutch deal - source

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will in the coming weeks offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its proposed purchase of Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch business, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Last month, the European Commission set out its concerns about the deal, warning the companies that the combination of the third and fourth players in the Dutch market was likely to result in price increases. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)