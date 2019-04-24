Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 24, 2019 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden's Tele2 core profit beats forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted on Wednesday a quarterly core profit above expectations and said it was on track to reach its full-year guidance.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.34 billion Swedish crowns ($249.9 million), up from 1.40 billion a year earlier and above the 2.26 billion crown mean forecast in a poll of analysts.

The earnings report is Tele2’s second after closing a $3.2 billion deal to buy Com Hem in November 2018, creating a bigger rival to market leader Telia. ($1 = 9.3634 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

