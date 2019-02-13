Tele2 Q4 core profit matches forecast, sees higher synergies from Com Hem merger

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted on Wednesday a core profit in line with expectations and raised its synergy estimate from the merger with cable TV company Com Hem.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.96 billion Swedish crowns ($212 million), up from 1.32 billion a year earlier and roughly matching the 1.95 billion crown mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

It said it now expects annual synergies of 1.35 billion crowns versus a previous guidance of 900 million from the merger with Com Hem.

The earnings report is Tele2’s first after closing a $3.2 billion deal to buy Com Hem in November 2018, creating a bigger rival to market leader Telia. ($1 = 9.2453 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)