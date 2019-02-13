Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 13, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Tele2 Q4 core profit matches forecast, sees higher synergies from Com Hem merger

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted on Wednesday a core profit in line with expectations and raised its synergy estimate from the merger with cable TV company Com Hem.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.96 billion Swedish crowns ($212 million), up from 1.32 billion a year earlier and roughly matching the 1.95 billion crown mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

It said it now expects annual synergies of 1.35 billion crowns versus a previous guidance of 900 million from the merger with Com Hem.

The earnings report is Tele2’s first after closing a $3.2 billion deal to buy Com Hem in November 2018, creating a bigger rival to market leader Telia. ($1 = 9.2453 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below