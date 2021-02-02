Tele2 Q4 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 on Tuesday reported quarterly core earnings above market forecasts and maintained its mid-term financial outlook.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 2.66 billion Swedish crowns ($316.1 million) versus 2.64 billion in the year-earlier quarter and a 2.58 billion mean forecast, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 8.4147 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)