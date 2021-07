STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 reported an 8% rise in quarterly core earnings helped by cost savings, lower commercial spend and less headwinds related to the pandemic.

Second-quarter core earnings or EBITDAal rose to 2.4 billion Swedish crowns from the year-earlier quarter. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)