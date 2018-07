Telecom Egypt And Etisalat Misr Sign Two Agreements

July 5 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT:

* TELECOM EGYPT AND ETISALAT MISR SIGN AN AMENDMENT OF NATIONAL ROAMING AGREEMENT SEALED IN JULY 2017

* AMENDMENT PROVIDES BETTER FINANCIAL AND SERVICE QUALITY TERMS AVAILING IMPROVED COMMERCIAL CONDITIONS FOR TELECOM EGYPT

* NEW AGREEMENT INVOLVES NATIONAL ROAMING SERVICES ON ETISALAT’S NETWORK FOR TELECOM EGYPT VOICE AND DATA TRAFFIC

* AGREEMENT ENDS IN DECEMBER 2022

* TWO COMPANIES ALSO SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) FOR MOBILE TERMINATION RATES, WHICH INCLUDED A PREFERENTIAL TERMINATION RATE FOR TELECOM EGYPT

* LOI AIMS TO PUT A FRAMEWORK FOR INTERCONNECTION RATE BETWEEN BOTH OPERATORS Source: (bit.ly/2zcBBCg)