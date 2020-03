Italy's antitrust fines TIM 116 mln euros for broadband market abuse

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had fined former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) 116 million euros ($131 million) for abusing its dominant position in the broadband market in an attempt to obstruct the entrance of rivals.

The Italian antitrust authority said in a statement Telecom Italia had conducted a “premeditated anti-competition strategy” aimed at hindering its competitors’ investments in ultra-fast broadband. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Valentina Za)