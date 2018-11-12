TIM ready to discuss with OpenFiber on network, wants to retain control

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia favours the creation of a single network in Italy and is ready to cooperate with rival OpenFiber, but wants to retain control of the asset, its CEO said.

“TIM continues to support the idea of a single network in Italy to avoid unnecessary duplication of infrastructure investment,” TIM CEO Amos Genish said in a statement on Monday.

Genish said he continues to believe that TIM should be the controller of the network, adding deconsolidation of the infrastructure could put at risk the company’s future. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)