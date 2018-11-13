Vivendi slams Telecom Italia's move to ditch Genish as CEO

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi , which a stake of over 20 percent in Telecom Italia , on Tuesday slammed Telecom Italia’s move to ditch Amos Genish as its chief executive.

“This decision was mean, cynical and deliberately planned in secrecy to create maximum destabilization and affect Telecom Italia results without the knowledge of many of the board members,” said a Vivendi spokesman.

“We decry, we condemn the destabilization behind this decision and the disgraceful methods. We reserve all our rights to defend all shareholders’ interests,” he added.