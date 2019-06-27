Entertainment Production
June 27, 2019 / 4:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telecom Italia hopes board member appointment could improve shareholder dialogue

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday it hoped the unanimous appointment of a board member could lead to an eventual agreement on “shared and stable governance”.

In a statement TIM said Canal+ Group deputy CEO for France Frank Cadoret had replaced former CEO Amos Genish on the phone incumbent’s board.

“The board welcomed the renewed dialogue which resulted in the unanimous vote [on Cadoret] and wishes for the continuation and strengthening of such dialogue between shareholders that shall lead to a shared and finally stable governance”, the statement said.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below