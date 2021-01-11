UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia to issue 8-year green bond for up to 1 bln euros - source

(Adds details)

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) with its first green bond, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as Italy’s biggest phone group strives to upgrade its networks.

The sale marks TIM’s return to the bond market after a two-year absence. The former phone monopoly is working to modernise its fixed and mobile grids to improve energy-efficiency as it targets carbon neutrality by 2030.

Green bonds allow borrowers to raise funds for projects that benefit the environment.

The source said the bond had an eight-year maturity and would be issued for up to 1 billion euros.

Initial indications on the price point to a yield of around 2.25%, equivalent to a spread of 255-260 basis points over the mid-market swap rate, the source added. A market source confirmed the pricing details.

Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse and UBI Banca are lead managing the bond sale.

TIM aims to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs driven by the massive stimulus measures deployed by the European Central Bank to help the euro zone economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

When it last tapped the market in April 2019, TIM raised 1 billion euros via a senior bond due in April 2025 at a yield of 2.875%.

The yield on that issue, which surged to a high of 5.5% during Italy’s first COVID-19 wave in the spring, was around 1.5% on Monday.