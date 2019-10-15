Former Bank of Italy top official is frontrunner for TIM chairmanship - source

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former Bank of Italy director general Salvatore Rossi is the leading candidate to take over as chairman of Italian biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) , a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

TIM’s board will meet on Oct. 21 to appoint a successor to Fulvio Conti, who stepped down last month.

The source said discussions among TIM’s top shareholders are still ongoing and no final decision had been taken yet but Rossi was ahead of former Italian antitrust head Antonio Catricala in the race.