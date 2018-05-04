FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 1:07 PM / in an hour

Elliott says backs TIM CEO, wants to discuss options for network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott International said it fully backed the current CEO of Telecom Italia (TIM) and his business plan though it had a number of proposals to put forward, just after securing a majority of TIM’s board seats on Friday.

After winning a vote to appoint two thirds of TIM’s directors and dealing a blow to the phone group’s top shareholder Vivendi, Elliott said it wanted to look at options for TIM’s fixed-line network.

The U.S. fund also said it wanted to look at a possible conversion of Telecom Italia’s savings shares, a move that Vivendi has blocked in the past. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

