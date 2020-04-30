Elliott trims stake in Telecom Italia further to 5.13%

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has further cut its stake in Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Elliott held a 5.127% stake in the phone carrier as of April 28, according to Italian stock market regulator Consob, down from 6.976% previously.

Paul Singer’s activist fund in March had trimmed its stake in TIM from 9.72%, in a move that a person familiar with the matter attributed to “portfolio rebalancing” decisions, amid market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.