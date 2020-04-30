Funds News
April 30, 2020 / 6:12 PM / in 2 hours

Elliott trims stake in Telecom Italia further to 5.13%

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has further cut its stake in Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Elliott held a 5.127% stake in the phone carrier as of April 28, according to Italian stock market regulator Consob, down from 6.976% previously.

Paul Singer’s activist fund in March had trimmed its stake in TIM from 9.72%, in a move that a person familiar with the matter attributed to “portfolio rebalancing” decisions, amid market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below