August 7, 2017 / 5:56 AM / in 2 months

Open Fiber well-placed to buy Telecom Italia's network - chairman to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Open Fiber would be in good position to buy the copper network of phone incumbent Telecom Italia if it were put up for sale, the chairman of the fibre-optic company was quoted as saying on Monday.

Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and Telecom Italia are building separate fast internet networks across Italy.

“Open Fiber, or its shareholders, would be well placed to buy Telecom’s network, as it could make the most of the synergies between the two networks and speed up a migration from copper to fibre,” Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini told La Stampa daily in an interview.

“A spin-off...would make it easier to reach some sort of agreement or tie-up that avoids a duplication of infrastructure and speeds up the roll-out of the next generation’s network.” (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

