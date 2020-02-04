Company News
February 4, 2020 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telecom Italia's revenue head to depart in commercial revamp -sources

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s Chief Revenue Officer Lorenzo Forina is set to leave the company as part of a wider overhaul of its commercial structure, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Forina, who joined Telecom Italia (TIM) in 2013, was appointed to his role a year ago, with the task of developing TIM’s domestic consumer and business client divisions.

However, TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi is planning a reorganisation of the company’s commercial activities after a partnership with Google on its data centre business, one of the source told Reuters.

Forina did not immediately reply to a request for comment on his departure, which the sources confirmed following reports in Italian media on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith)

