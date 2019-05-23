Italy court extends suspension of TIM fine over Vivendi control

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - An Italian court extended on Thursday the suspension of a 74.3-million-euro ($82.69 million) fine against Telecom Italia for failing to notify the government its main shareholder Vivendi had effective control, a preliminary court ruling said.

The Rome-based administrative court extended the terms until at least November 30.

The Italian government applied in October 2017 the so-called “golden power”, allowing the government to veto strategic decisions such as asset sales and mergers at businesses deemed to be of strategic national importance. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Domenico Lusi; writing by Angelo Amante; editying by Giselda Vagnoni)