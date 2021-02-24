UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia shares rally on improving outlook, tax boost

(Adds details, analyst comments)

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s (TIM) shares rose nearly 8% on Wednesday, after Italy’s biggest phone company said profit and sales should stabilise this year helped by initial signs of recovery in its battered home market.

In a year in which the Italian economy shrank by 8.8% due to the pandemic, TIM managed to slightly beat expectations with a 6% drop in organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs.

“Telecom Italia ticked a number of boxes with its full-year results,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

In reporting 2020 results on Tuesday, TIM also proposed keeping Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi for another term as shareholders prepare to appoint a new board on March 31.

Analysts said both the fixed and mobile domestic businesses of the former phone monopoly had improved in the fourth quarter thanks in part to a government-sponsored voucher scheme to support households’ broadband take-up.

Shares are also drawing support from tax changes which lifted last year’s net profit and could boost the company’s cash flow in the medium term, analysts said.

NewStreet calculated the new tax credit is worth 0.12 euros per share, around 32% of TIM’s current value.

Telecom Italia’s shares rose 7.6% by 1000 GMT, against a flat European telecoms index. The stock has consistently underperformed the sector over the past year.