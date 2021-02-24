UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia shares rally on improving outlook, tax boost

* Analysts see sign of recovery in battered home market

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose over 9% on Wednesday, after Italy’s biggest phone company said profit and sales should stabilise this year helped by initial signs of recovery in its battered home market.

In a year in which the Italian economy shrank by 8.8% due to the pandemic, TIM managed to slightly beat expectations with a 6% drop in organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs.

TIM’s shares are on track for the best daily gain since March, up 9.4% at 1220 GMT, against a flat European telecoms index. The stock has underperformed the sector in the past year.

“Telecom Italia ticked a number of boxes with its full-year results,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

In reporting 2020 results on Tuesday, TIM also proposed keeping Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi for another term as shareholders prepare to appoint a new board on March 31.

The slate put forward by the board includes Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Giovanni Gorno Tempini, chairman of state lender CDP.

CDP, the second-largest shareholder in TIM behind Vivendi, partly owns Open Fiber, a fiber-optic provider whose assets would be merged with TIM’s under a government-sponsored plan that is still to be finalised. “The proposal for directors ... should allow for stable corporate governance and hopefully smooth the way towards a deal with OpenFiber”, NewStreet said in a research note.

Analysts said the fixed and mobile domestic businesses of the former phone monopoly had improved in the fourth quarter thanks in part to a government-sponsored voucher scheme to support households’ broadband take-up.

Shares are also drawing support from tax changes which lifted last year’s net profit and a new tax structure which could boost the company’s cash flow in the medium term, analysts said.

NewStreet calculated the new tax structure is worth 0.12 euros per share, around 32% of TIM’s current value.