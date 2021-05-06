UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia shares slide on single network speculation

(Adds detail)

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell more than 9% on Thursday after a report suggesting the government is set to drop a plan to create a single broadband network.

In a plan submitted to the European Commission, Italy refers to “broadband networks”, plural, suggesting that the single network plan has been set aside, daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

Both the Italian government and TIM declined to comment.

Rome has been trying to create a national network by merging Open Fiber, a broadband company jointly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and utility Enel, with the landline grid assets of former monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM).

Under the plan backed by the previous government, TIM could initially own more than 50% if justified by the value of the assets folded into the new player, but equal access would have to be granted to all market players. The final say on strategic issues would lie with the CDP.

Telecom Italia shares were down 6% on the Milan bourse at 0740 GMT, the worst performing stock on the Italian blue-chip index.