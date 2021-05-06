UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia shares slide on single network speculation

(Adds detail, broker)

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell as much as 9% on Thursday after a report suggesting the government is set to drop a plan to create a single broadband network.

In a plan submitted to the European Commission, Italy refers to “broadband networks”, plural, suggesting that the single network plan has been set aside, daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday.

Both the Italian government and TIM declined to comment.

Rome has been trying to create a national ultrafast fibre network by merging Open Fiber, a broadband company jointly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and utility Enel , with the landline grid assets of former monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM).

Under a plan backed by the previous government, TIM could initially own more than 50% of the network if justified by the value of its assets folded into the new player, but equal access would have to be granted to all market players. The final say on the network’s strategic issues would lie with the CDP.

But la Repubblica said the new government led by former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi would not support the plan backed by its predecessor, citing an informal European Commission warning that the plan would reduce wholesale competition.

“If confirmed, it would be negative news for TIM,” broker BestInver said, arguing that the alternative solutions the government is exploring would be less beneficial for the former phone monopoly than the creation of a single network.

Telecom Italia shares were down 6% on the Milan bourse at 0810 GMT, the worst performing stock on the Italian blue-chip index.