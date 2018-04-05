FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Italian state lender CDP set to buy stake of up to 5 pct in Telecom Italia - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP will buy a stake of up to 5 percent in Telecom Italia, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at protecting the country’s interests in the former phone monopoly, whose assets are considered strategic and where the top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, with a stake of just under 24 percent.

The decision by CDP will be taken at its board meeting on Thursday.

Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
