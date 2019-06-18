Telecom Plus annual profit boosted by more customers

June 18 (Reuters) - Multi-utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday as more customers continued to chose its services despite a price cap put in place by Britain’s energy regulator.

The company, which provides mobile, gas, electricity as well as landline and broadband services, said adjusted profit before tax rose 3.7% to 56.3 million pounds ($70.55 million) for the year ended March 31.