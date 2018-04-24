Telecom Italia CEO hopes will be aligned with, trusted by new board

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chief Executive Amos Genish said he would be honoured to continue in his post after a new board for the phone group is elected on May 4 but only if he can gain the trust and is aligned with the new set of board directors.

Genish is a close ally of top shareholder Vivendi, but the French media group may lose control of the board at the May meeting when its slate will compete against a list of 10 independent directors put forward by activist fund Elliott.

Elliott has repeatedly said it would like Genish to continue as CEO.

“Like for any CEO, the trust and alignment with the board are key ... I hope I will get it with the next board,” Genish told a TIM shareholder meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)