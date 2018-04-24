FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO hopes will be aligned with, trusted by new board
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
CHARGED: The future of cars
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
World wine output falls to 60-year low
Business
World wine output falls to 60-year low
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 24, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Telecom Italia CEO hopes will be aligned with, trusted by new board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chief Executive Amos Genish said he would be honoured to continue in his post after a new board for the phone group is elected on May 4 but only if he can gain the trust and is aligned with the new set of board directors.

Genish is a close ally of top shareholder Vivendi, but the French media group may lose control of the board at the May meeting when its slate will compete against a list of 10 independent directors put forward by activist fund Elliott.

Elliott has repeatedly said it would like Genish to continue as CEO.

“Like for any CEO, the trust and alignment with the board are key ... I hope I will get it with the next board,” Genish told a TIM shareholder meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.