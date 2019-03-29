Vivendi ready to revoke request to replace Telecom Italia board members

ROZZANO, Italy, March 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia top shareholder Vivendi has proposed to revoke its request to replace five board members at the Italian phone group provided other shareholders agree, a representative for the French media group said on Friday.

“We have decided to not pursue today with our proposal to revoke and replace five board members provided that this has the support of this shareholder meeting,” Caroline Le Masne De Chermont, a Vivendi representative, told the Telecom Italia (TIM) shareholder meeting.

“Vivendi wishes that TIM’s board be more reflective of the company shareholder base and to be led in an independent, transparent and inclusive manner.”

Vivendi was seeking to replace TIM Chairman Fulvio Conti and four other directors appointed by activist fund Elliott last year, citing “substantial lack of independence” and accusing them of conspiring to fire former CEO Amos Genish. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)