ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP has authorisation to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent within the next 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

On Thursday, CDP said its board had approved the purchase of additional shares in Telecom Italia (TIM), in which it already owns around 5 percent. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Agnieszka Flak)