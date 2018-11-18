REFILE-Former Telecom Italia CEO plans to call s'holder meeting to contest strategy turn

(Refiles to fix a typo in second paragraph)

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Former Telecom Italia Chief Executive Amos Genish said he would look for investor support to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to contest a strategy turn at Italy’s biggest phone group that led to his own sacking this week.

An investor or a shareholder group need to own at least 5 percent of the company to be able to call such meeting.

Telecom Italia (TIM) on Sunday appointed veteran Italian manager Luigi Gubitosi as Genish’s successor, in a move seen as portendign a more aggressive shake-up at the company, including through a spinoff of the company’s network and asset sales.

Top investor Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of TIM, is expected to back Genish if he chooses to call such shareholder meeting, a source familiar with the situation added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)