22 days ago
Vivendi's Amos Genish to be General Manager at Telecom Italia - source
July 24, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 22 days ago

Vivendi's Amos Genish to be General Manager at Telecom Italia - source

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Amos Genish, a top executive at French media giant Vivendi, will be appointed General Manager at Telecom Italia, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The source said Genish's role would be to run the Italian phone group on a day-to-day basis.

Telecom Italia said earlier on Monday current CEO and general manager Flavio Cattaneo would leave both roles by the end of July.

Telecom Italia deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi will stay on in his position at the company and will focus on relations with the Italian government, the source said.

Telecom Italia, whose biggest shareholder is Vivendi, said it had agreed a 25 million euro severance package with Cattaneo. (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

