Telecom Italia appoints Luigi Gubitosi as CEO - source

ROME, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) appointed veteran Italian manager Luigi Gubitosi as chief executive on Sunday, a source close to the matter said, a move seen as pre-empting a more aggressive shake-up at Italy’s biggest phone group.

He succeeds Amos Genish, the third TIM CEO to leave in as many years, who was unexpectedly fired this week over what sources said were disagreements with board members over strategy.

Gubitosi, a former head of telecoms group Wind and now state-appointed commissioner of struggling airline Alitalia, had been one of the independent directors which activist fund Elliott appointed to the TIM board when it wrested control from top shareholder Vivendi. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)