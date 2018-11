MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia denied a plan to call an extraordinary board meeting next week, a spokesman for the phone group said, after a report said some directors were asking for one to push for the resignation of Chief Executive Amos Genish.

“The next board meeting has already been called for Dec. 6 and no call for an extraordinary meeting is planned before that,” the spokesman said in a text message. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)