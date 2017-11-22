FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia to comply fully with govt golden power requests - CEO
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 22, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telecom Italia to comply fully with govt golden power requests - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia intends to comply fully with the requests made by the Italian government under special powers that allow it to protect the former state telephone monopoly as a strategic asset, the group’s CEO said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the company would appeal Rome’s exercise of the so-called ‘golden powers’ imposed last month, Amos Genish said it would collaborate fully with the government.

The golden powers enable Rome to veto certain actions, including asset sales, mergers and any change of control of companies regarded as being of strategic national importance.

Telecom Italia’s main shareholder is French media giant Vivendi.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.