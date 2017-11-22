Telecom Italia to comply fully with govt golden power requests - CEO

TURIN, Italy, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia intends to comply fully with the requests made by the Italian government under special powers that allow it to protect the former state telephone monopoly as a strategic asset, the group’s CEO said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the company would appeal Rome’s exercise of the so-called ‘golden powers’ imposed last month, Amos Genish said it would collaborate fully with the government.

The golden powers enable Rome to veto certain actions, including asset sales, mergers and any change of control of companies regarded as being of strategic national importance.

Telecom Italia’s main shareholder is French media giant Vivendi.