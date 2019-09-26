Open Fiber's head denies report he could be appointed as TIM new chairman

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of broadband operator Open Fiber denied a press report on Thursday that he could be appointed as Telecom Italia’s new chairman.

“News that I am a candidate to become TIM’s chairman is groundless,” Franco Bassanini said in an emailed statement after daily La Stampa reported he might be appointed to replace TIM’s current chairman Fulvio Conti.

Conti is expected to resign at a board meeting on Thursday but it was not clear if a successor would be immediately appointed.