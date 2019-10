MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Telecom Italia has appointed former Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Salvatore Rossi as chairman, a person close to the matter said on Monday.

Rossi, 70, served as the Bank of Italy No.2 until May this year and has also headed the domestic insurance industry watchdog.

TIM’s board met on Monday to name the successor to Fulvio Conti, who stepped down as chairman last month. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina)