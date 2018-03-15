Elliott reserves right to request further additions to Telecom Italia's AGM agenda - source

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Advisors has reserved the right to request further additions to the agenda for Telecom Italia’s shareholder meeting on April 24, a source who has seen Elliott’s request said on Thursday.

Telecom Italia (TIM), whose top shareholder is French media group Vivendi, already received a letter from Elliott and other investors, in which they asked to include a motion to replace six board members, including its chairman, in the agenda, the phone group said earlier on Thursday.

Other sources previously told Reuters that Elliott would like to push for the conversion of TIM’s saving shares into ordinary ones and for the spin-off of its soon-to-be-created network company, among others.