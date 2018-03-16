FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment Production
March 16, 2018 / 7:48 AM / in 15 hours

Elliott writes to other Telecom Italia investors, pushes for independent board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott Advisors has sent a letter to other Telecom Italia shareholders, calling for a “truly independent” board to improve governance, performance and shake-up the way top Vivendi has run the Italian phone group.

Elliot said “poor stewardship under the Vivendi-controlled board has resulted in deeply troubling corporate governance issues, a valuation discount and strategic failures”.

The activist investor has already proposed to remove some of TIM’s board members nominated by Vivendi, which holds a 24 percent of the company, and replace them with some well-known figures in Italian business.

The fund said it would urge a new board to convert TIM’s saving shares into ordinary ones, push for a listing or partial sale of its soon-to-be-created network company and reintroduce dividend payments.

Elliot said it now holds more than 3 percent of TIM’s ordinary shares, while together with financial instruments its disclosable interest exceeds 5 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.