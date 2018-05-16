FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

AGCOM opens procedure against TIM, Wind Tre over communication to customers

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM said on Wednesday it would launch a procedure to verify whether to fine Telecom Italia (TIM) and Wind Tre over the way they communicated with customers over billing.

AGCOM has 150 days to decide whether to fine the companies after giving them the option to file documents in their defence.

The procedure emerged as part of checks relating to a previous ruling that forced operators to issue monthly bills rather than at shorter intervals.

AGCOM said in a statement that TIM and Wind Tre did not provide their customers with clear information about the pricing of their offers.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo

