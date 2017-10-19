FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy minister sees better relations with T. Italia after meeting new CEO
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 days ago

Italy minister sees better relations with T. Italia after meeting new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Thursday he expects to start a “more constructive and productive” phase of relations with Telecom Italia (TIM) after meeting the phone group’s new Chief Executive Amos Genish.

Asked whether the future of TIM’s fixed-line network was also discussed at the meeting, which lasted about an hour and was the first encounter with the newly appointed executive, Calenda said all topics were touched on.

“We’ve spoken about everything in a frank, open manner ... then again, this was a first encounter,” he told journalists after the meeting. (Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.