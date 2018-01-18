Telecom Italia seeks deal on layoffs by March 6 - union official

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has asked unions to clinch a deal over proposed job cuts by March 6 or otherwise the phone group will make use of state-sponsored temporary lay-off scheme, said Uil trade union official Salvo Ugliarolo on Thursday.

The date coincides with the day TIM is due to present a new business plan under recently appointed CEO Amos Genish.

The phone group is seeking to cut up to 7,500 jobs in Italy through incentivised layoffs and early retirement, a labour source said earlier on Thursday. The company also plans to hire 2,000 new staff and finance their contracts by asking all other employees to work 20 minutes less per day, it added.

A source close to the company said the main reason for the planned layoffs and new hires was a bid to reduce the average age of its workforce and bring in new ideas to the former state phone monopoly. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)