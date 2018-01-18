Telecom Italia to cut up to 7,500 staff using incentives, early retirement - union source

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia told unions it plans to cut up to 7,500 jobs in Italy through incentivised layoffs and early retirement, a labour source said on Thursday.

Italy’s biggest phone group, which employs almost 60,000 people in its domestic operations, has not made any official announcements on the matter.

The company also plans to hire 2,000 new staff and finance their contracts by asking all other employees to work 20 minutes less per day, the source added.

Telecom Italia had no immediate comment.