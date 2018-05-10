Telecom Italia, Mediaset sign TV content accord

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday it had signed a TV content agreement with Mediaset that will give its customers access to the Italian broadcaster’s free-to-air channels starting from January next year.

“The new accord marks a further step forward in the content strategy set out in the DigiTIM Plan, focused on delivering the maximum value to TIM customers combining the top television experience with the best connectivity,” TIM said in a statement, without providing any financial details of the deal.